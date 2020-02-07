Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.59, 2,704,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 3,800,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $267.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.29). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $540.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Party City Holdco news, CEO James M. Harrison purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $264,651.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews purchased 212,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 406,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 56.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 19.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

