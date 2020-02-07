Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,750 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 4.6% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Guinness Asset Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Paychex worth $37,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,081. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.85 and a 12-month high of $89.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

