Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Paycom Software updated its FY 2020

Paycom Software stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.38. The company had a trading volume of 35,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,221. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $165.12 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.75.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

