Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 5%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares were down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.50, approximately 2,318,493 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,522,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,071 shares of company stock valued at $50,000. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,620 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

