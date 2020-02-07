Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DFS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DFS Furniture to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DFS Furniture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 282.50 ($3.72).

LON DFS opened at GBX 276.50 ($3.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $586.70 million and a PE ratio of 30.05. DFS Furniture has a 52 week low of GBX 203.87 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 283.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 243.11.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

