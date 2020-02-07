Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DFS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DFS Furniture to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DFS Furniture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 282.50 ($3.72).

LON DFS opened at GBX 276.50 ($3.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $586.70 million and a PE ratio of 30.05. DFS Furniture has a 52 week low of GBX 203.87 ($2.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 302 ($3.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 283.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 243.11.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations for DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit