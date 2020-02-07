Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.
Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,260,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $35.67.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 133,165 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,590,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
