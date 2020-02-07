Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from to in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,260,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 133,165 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,590,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

