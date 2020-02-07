Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $80.56

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $80.56 and traded as low as $77.40. Pennant International Group shares last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 13,742 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 million and a PE ratio of -39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 80.51.

About Pennant International Group (LON:PEN)

Pennant International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australasia. The company offers generic training equipment, including hydraulic systems principles, generic flying controls, generic hand skill, integrated avionics maintenance, and basic flying control rod trainers, as well as wiring boards for use in aeronautical engineering colleges and academies.

