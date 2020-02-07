Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 979,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,041 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Pfizer by 241.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,164,000 after buying an additional 2,638,873 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 84.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after buying an additional 1,752,551 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,336,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,779,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,949,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.