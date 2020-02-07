Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Cowen

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $90.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.15. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

