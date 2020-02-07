Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.28, 10,133,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 6,050,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pinduoduo by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.