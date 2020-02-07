Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.03, but opened at $23.01. Pinterest shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 60,483,058 shares traded.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Pinterest to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $1,341,018.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,421.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $1,319,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Pinterest by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

