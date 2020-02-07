Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PHD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,652. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $144,533.76. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,742 shares of company stock worth $829,984.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

