Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.40 million.Plantronics also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.36-0.19 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plantronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.71.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $661.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.36. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $53.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

In related news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.89 per share, with a total value of $95,767.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,830.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.