Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $39.45 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,487,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 594,650 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises about 3.5% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $39,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 101,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

