Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.73. 251,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. Pra Group has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $38.24.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Pra Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Pra Group’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pra Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pra Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 1,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 186,174 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pra Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,887,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after buying an additional 141,241 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pra Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,050,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,490,000 after buying an additional 128,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pra Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 563,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after buying an additional 43,202 shares in the last quarter.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

