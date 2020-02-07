Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSE PRI traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.12. 118,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,423. Primerica has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $138.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Primerica had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,311.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total transaction of $392,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,690 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Primerica by 33.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 3.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

