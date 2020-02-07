Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Trading Up 2.3%

Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) was up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.30, approximately 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19.

