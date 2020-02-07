Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 15.6% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $126.08. 5,914,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,738. The stock has a market cap of $313.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $96.70 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

