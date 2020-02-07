PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $78.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet raised PTC Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.79. 1,232,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,750. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,619,000 after purchasing an additional 394,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,562,000. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,340,000 after purchasing an additional 264,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 138,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

