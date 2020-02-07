Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “QIAGEN ended the fourth quarter on a solid note, as earnings and revenues beat estimates. It registered revenue growth across majority of its geographies and each of its operating segments. Of late, the company has been progressing well with its Sample to Insight portfolio. QuantiFERON-TB’s high single-digit growth at CER and continued momentum of the QIAstat-Dx system are also impressive. The FDA approval of QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus test is another highlight of the quarter. The expansion of the company’s NGS solution portfolio also buoys optimism. Expansion in both the margins is encouraging as well. In the past three months, QIAGEN has outperformed the industry it belongs to. On the flip side, rise in operating costs and decline in APAC region revenues are concerning.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on Qiagen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qiagen from to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.23.

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.42. The stock had a trading volume of 629,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -177.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Qiagen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Qiagen by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

