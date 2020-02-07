QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $87.42. 10,716,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,648,073. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 65.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,356.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

