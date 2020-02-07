Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

RL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.28.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $121.42 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,351 shares of company stock valued at $24,197,085 over the last ninety days. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,804,000 after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,728,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,712,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after acquiring an additional 91,274 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 384,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 349.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 229,919 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.