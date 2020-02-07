Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.35. 629,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,669. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $66.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.11 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $447,589.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,910,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,088 shares of company stock valued at $7,217,345. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.