Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €680.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €680.00 ($790.70) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €650.00 ($755.81) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €789.00 ($917.44) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €672.00 ($781.40) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €655.00 ($761.63) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rational presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €645.11 ($750.13).

FRA:RAA traded down €30.00 ($34.88) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €679.00 ($789.53). 15,245 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is €708.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €667.08. Rational has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

