Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Regal Beloit in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.65. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from to in a research note on Wednesday.

Regal Beloit stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,301. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,012.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

