Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.47 EPS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share.

REGN stock traded down $7.98 on Friday, hitting $381.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,394. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.16.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 4,500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,179 shares of company stock worth $40,251,748 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

