Reitmans (TSE:RET.A) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.97

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET.A)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $0.82. Reitmans shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 62,476 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08.

Reitmans Company Profile (TSE:RET.A)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

