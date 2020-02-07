ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ReNeuron Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of ReNeuron Group stock remained flat at $$1.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. ReNeuron Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients living with chronic disability following stroke, as well as that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat limb ischaemia.

