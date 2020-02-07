Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 100 ($1.32) target price on the stock.

Shares of RESI stock traded down GBX 6.95 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 99.50 ($1.31). 122,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,806. Residential Secure Income has a 12 month low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 100 ($1.32). The company has a market cap of $170.17 million and a P/E ratio of 13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

