Reviewing Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and 1347 Property Insurance (NYSE:PIH)

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

93.5% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.7% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Everest Re Group and 1347 Property Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 6 1 0 2.14 1347 Property Insurance 0 0 1 0 3.00

Everest Re Group currently has a consensus price target of $272.86, indicating a potential downside of 2.71%. 1347 Property Insurance has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.56%. Given 1347 Property Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1347 Property Insurance is more favorable than Everest Re Group.

Risk and Volatility

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1347 Property Insurance has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Re Group and 1347 Property Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 5.30% 5.90% 1.94% 1347 Property Insurance -20.89% 1.26% 0.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everest Re Group and 1347 Property Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $7.38 billion 1.56 $103.55 million $4.65 60.77 1347 Property Insurance $58.22 million 0.58 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than 1347 Property Insurance.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats 1347 Property Insurance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States. The International segment writes property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and worker's compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in March 2014. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.