River & Mercantile LLC Grows Stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)

River & Mercantile LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.7% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 143,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IFGL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,753. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.