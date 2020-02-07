Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Rating Increased to Buy at Santander

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was upgraded by equities researchers at Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDS.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

RDS.A opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $66.48.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

