ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $790.20 million.ScanSource also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.44-0.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut ScanSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of SCSC traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 118,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,504. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

