Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.46. 7,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,861. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average of $73.45.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.