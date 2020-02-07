Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Trading Down 5%

Scorpio Gold Corp (CVE:SGN) shares dropped 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 97,458 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 39,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $5.62 million and a P/E ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.64 million for the quarter.

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

