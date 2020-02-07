Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.71.

STNG stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

