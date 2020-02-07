Seagate Technology PLC to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seagate Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.58.

Shares of STX stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. 1,702,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,799. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,370 shares of company stock worth $11,037,648. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

