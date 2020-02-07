SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered SeaSpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.11. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

In related news, CEO Keith Valentine bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $220,600.00. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 24.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.