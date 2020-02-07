SGS Ltd Announces Annual Dividend of $0.48 (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.484 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 33,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.77. SGS has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

