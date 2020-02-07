Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $650.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $657.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHW. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a hold rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $584.52.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $581.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $410.35 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $579.18 and its 200 day moving average is $555.76.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

