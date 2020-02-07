Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $620.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a hold rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $584.52.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $581.90 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $410.35 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $579.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.76.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.