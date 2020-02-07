Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €40.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.07 ($48.92).

SHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Siemens Healthineers stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €40.77 ($47.41). The stock had a trading volume of 491,661 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.43. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

