Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives €40.97 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.07 ($48.92).

SHL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Siemens Healthineers stock traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €40.77 ($47.41). The stock had a trading volume of 491,661 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.43. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

