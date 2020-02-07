SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Shares Down 9.8%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) was down 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.51, approximately 817,796 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 166,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Paul G. Savas acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Also, CEO Phillip Louis Gomez III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Insiders have bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $151,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after buying an additional 626,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after buying an additional 143,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

