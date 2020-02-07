Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after acquiring an additional 214,909 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 609,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 163,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.21. The company had a trading volume of 117,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,884. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.76 and its 200 day moving average is $178.85. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

