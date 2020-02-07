Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 525.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,334,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,905,000 after purchasing an additional 129,144 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 926,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 494,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,856,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 347,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $103.17. The stock had a trading volume of 83,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average is $91.45. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $103.60.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.