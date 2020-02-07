Sigma Planning Corp Invests $1.76 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,020,876,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after buying an additional 4,247,004 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,963,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after buying an additional 1,626,401 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,085,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $44,805.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 453,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $6,565,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,330,789 shares of company stock worth $1,272,801,356.

Shares of UBER traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 112,199,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,427,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.57% and a negative return on equity of 209.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

