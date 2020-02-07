Sigma Planning Corp Sells 149 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $309,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $132,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.45. 1,710,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $180.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In related news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,494,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,325 shares of company stock worth $6,975,081 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

