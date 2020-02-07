Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,053,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 293.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $455,000.

BATS:IYJ traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.78. 23,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.47. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

