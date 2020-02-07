Simon Emeny Purchases 2,500 Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) insider Simon Emeny acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 945 ($12.43) per share, with a total value of £23,625 ($31,077.35).

Shares of LON FSTA opened at GBX 930 ($12.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 957.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,041.53. Fuller, Smith & Turner plc has a 1 year low of GBX 882 ($11.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44).

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

FSTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective (up previously from GBX 915 ($12.04)) on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuller, Smith & Turner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,180 ($15.52).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.