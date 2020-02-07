SkyOak Wealt LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $403,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 620,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,526 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 444,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,092. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

